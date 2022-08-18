Messi back soon? – The New Tribune

It has been said for a few months that Lionel Messi would like to return to FC Barcelona, the club in which he won everything. And the media that assiduously evokes this possible return of the Argentinian to Catalonia is the Spanish channel Megaespecially its famous program called The Chiringuito (soccer talk show). Last month she already let believe that the Argentine genius would have called Xavi , the coach of FC Barcelona to declare his desire to return to the fold. Very recently The Chiringuito returned to the same subject through one of its columnists: Lobo Carrasco.

Messi wants to return according to Lobo Carrasco

This one, former Blaugrana ensures that the winner of the Junior World Cup in 2005 with Argentina wants to return to FC Barcelona. In all ways, Xavi and Joan Laporta are ready to welcome him with open arms. Laporta said this last July about the seven-time Ballon d’Or. “I think, hope and desire that Messi’s chapter in the Barca is not over… (It is the responsibility of the club to ensure that this) chapter which is still open can have a time when things are done as they should have been and there is a much more happy “.

A possible meeting between Laporta and Messi

Remember that Lionel Messi left the Barca because he could not extend his contract with the club due to economic and structural obstacles. Jose Alvarez a journalist from El Chiringuito reported that Messi and the Catalan club’s current president have not been in contact since the Argentine’s departure. The Spanish broadcast is counting on a next meeting between the Ballon d’Or 2021 and Joan Laporta. A meeting that would be capital according to her. For now, Messi is at PSG. He still has a year of contract with the club of the French capital.