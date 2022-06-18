Messi, Barça has an idea in mind

During the FC Barcelona general assembly, Catalan president Joan Laporta said he was thinking about how to pay tribute to Lionel Messi.

A year later, the scar is still closed… Forced to separate from Lionel Messi last summer, whose contract could not be extended for financial reasons, the FC Barcelona still mourns today the departure of his legend for Paris.

On the occasion of the general assembly with the Barcelona socios, Thursday, Joan Laporta returned to this painful episode, announcing in passing that he wanted to pay a tribute worthy of the name to “La Pulga”, who did not even have the right to bid farewell to Camp Nou.

“Leo will always be at Barca”

“I’ve been sad since it happened.dropped the boss of the Blaugrana in remarks relayed by RMC Sports. For me, Leo will always be at Barca. Circumstances made us do what we did, but that can’t spoil the recognition we owe him. And sooner or later, I hope, we will be able to pay tribute to this player who gave us so many years of glory. »

” That makes me sad “

“Without him, we would not understand the last twenty years of Barça, he added. He was the cornerstone of these teams. It makes me sad, and until we find a solution, I hope someone will advise me, it makes me sad and it will have to be settled. In any case, I have an eternal gratitude for all that he has done. »

