Messi, Barça’s serious plan to repatriate him

Lionel Messi will be free to leave PSG in June 2023, if he decides not to activate the option of an additional year on his contract. FC Barcelona has prepared a seduction plan.

The separation was as unexpected as it was difficult for Lionel Messi to live with. After two decades spent playing under the colors of FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian was gently pushed out in the summer of 2021. In the grip of enormous financial difficulties, the Catalan club then preferred to part with their jewel, even if it meant cause the real emotional earthquake that was offered to the sight of supporters and observers. A year after this psychodrama, President Joan Laporta is determined to repair the broken pots and aims for this nothing more or less than a return of “la Pulga” to Camp Nou.

The file is detailed this Saturday by Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish media explains that the Barcelona management wants to give Lionel Messi what it owes him. Understood, the boss of Barça was well aware of the harm he had done to the former Blaugrana idol and today he has different ideas to try to cauterize the wounds. The first idea would be to make Lionel Messi a global ambassador for FC Barcelona. The media, however, specifies that for his part, the Argentinian would prefer a role of technical secretary.

A first contact

Laporta’s other idea is simply to sign Lionel Messi when the latter is free next July. But for this, many conditions will be necessary. The player will first have to accept a drastic reduction in his salary. He will also have to be ready to take on a role which, depending on the needs and wishes of the coach (Xavi in ​​this case), could be secondary. Simply put, Messi could return in a potential replacement suit.

According MD, Joan Laporta is now ready to take the next step and contact Lionel Messi directly for a one-on-one. The media quotes a source who also confirms a first exchange which has so far yielded nothing concrete. Lionel Messi’s entourage would even be particularly reluctant. If the seven-time Ballon d’Or finally shows interest, Barcelona will have to clean up its payroll by then. Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong or even Memphis Depay would then be invited to pack up. By next season, Barça must reduce this famous mass by more than 200 million euros. One more obstacle in view of a return of the “prodigal player”.