Paris Saint Germain started their season on a high note. He signed big victories against teams like Clermont Foot from Benin Jodel-Dossou (5-0), or even against Montpellier (5-2). The major players in these successes include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.. These three stars have therefore started the year well, which is not surprising, since they will be at the World Cup next November with their respective national teams. So much the better for Paris Saint Germain who skilfully evacuated the “Penaltygate”.

Maintain harmony within the MNM

We remember this affair which risked polluting the Parisian locker room. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr have also made the headlines in French newspapers. This penalty case between the two players led some people to believe that the two stars did not get along like two thieves at a fair. Kylian Mbappé, the native of Bondy did not pretend to live a wonderful “love story” with the brilliant Brazilian either. He explained that this is the nature of their relationship. All is not rosy all the time. The Bondy native, however, added that he respects Neymar for his career and the player he is. Grossomodo, the MNM (Messi Neymar Mbappe) works despite these frictions.

Lionel Messi who is certainly the one he has more experience than the other two, tries to maintain harmony between his two younger brothers. At least that’s what the French sports daily L’Equipe says this morning. Indeed, according to this media, the Argentine spoke to Neymar and Mbappé, to make them understand that their friction would not benefit the game, especially the MNM. Clearly, he tried to calm his two teammates. Lionel Messi would be very discreet in the locker room, but visibly useful, he who has no longer proven anything to the world of football. His 7 Golden Balls; already make him one of the best players in football history. He had no objections when Mbappé was chosen to take penalties first.