Messi calms Cristiano Ronaldo with two mythical records, an unparalleled feat on the way?

If Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five World Cups thanks to his achievement against Ghana (3-2), Lionel Messi – too – continues his raid of planetary records.

Lionel Messi equals Pelé and Maradona

During the match against Mexico (2-0) on Saturday, the PSG striker became the first player in history to deliver assists in five consecutive editions of the World Cup. On the meeting against the Aztecs, he also caught up with two emblematic brands of Pelé and Diego Maradona. From the first, he equaled the number of assists in the World Cup (6). From the second, he went to find his number of matches in the competition (21) and his number of goals scored (8, the same Cristiano Ronaldo for that matter!).

Next step for Lionel Messi: play at least four more games in Qatar to steal Lothar Matthaüs’ emblematic record of 25 games in the World Cup. A brand never equaled in history…