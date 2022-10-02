“Messi can become the best player in the world again”, assures Galtier

Author of a sublime direct free kick this Saturday against OGC Nice, his first with the PSG jersey, Lionel Messi confirms his very good start to the season (7 goals, 8 assists in all competitions). Smashing performances that enthuse Christophe Galtier, convinced that the Argentinian can “become the best player in the world again”.

Having once again distinguished himself in the Parisian tunic this Saturday, Lionel Messi scored a sublime direct free kick against OGC Nice (2-1 victory). His very first in the jersey of PSG, he who scored 60 in total, including one this week with the Argentine selection. Thrilled by the performance of his playmaker, Galtier does not hesitate to say that he will “become the best player in the world again”.

“When he is happy, he performs”

With 7 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, the Pulga has made a perfect start to the season so far, far from its performance during its first season in Paris. And it is his trainer Christophe Galtier who is delighted. “I have an incredible pleasure to see him every morning in training, smiles the PSG coach. I have the real pleasure of working with him. He is well in his head, very happy every day when he comes to train. He is a very altruistic player, who animates the game when he is with his partners. He is a player who has always had the habit of scoring a lot of goals in a season.”

And the Parisian coach has also noticed a marked improvement in his number 30: “This year, he is regaining a taste for scoring, he is decisive. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes, if he is in an incredible state of form. He is well prepared. Every day he has a relationship with his partners which makes me think that he is happy. When he is happy, he performs and when he performs, he can find the standards that were his throughout his career.”

“He was never sick in selection”

The Argentinian, returned from selection in the week, started for this poster against OGC Nice, unlike Kylian Mbappé, who entered during the game. A decision that Galtier explains: “We are very careful about our players We have a lot of discussions, Leo too, with our performance department. I spoke with him yesterday (Friday) when he came to join the group. He has never been sick in selection. He told me that he could hold his place that he didn’t need to breathe. Afterwards, there are the circumstances of the match. With today’s scenario, it is always very important to win. It seemed very difficult to me to win. going out earlier in the game and in the end it paid off.”