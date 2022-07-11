Messi coached a Barça striker to score this season!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

For the past few days, Lionel Messi has resumed training with PSG. After a disappointing first season with the Parisian club, Lionel Messi, who is starting his preparation in Paris this time, intends to burn.

What definitively to turn the page of Barça which remains orphan of its number 10. Even if some intend to do everything to take over. Arrived last winter from Manchester City, Ferran Torres had a promising start before losing confidence.

Messi advised Ferran Torres

And to put him back on track, who better than Lionel Messi himself? According to information from the Catalan daily Sport, Lionel Messi and Ferran Torres crossed paths during their joint vacation in Ibiza. And accompanied by Luis Suárez, Messi would have given valuable advice to the Spanish striker on how to score under the Barcelona colors …