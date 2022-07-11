Entertainment

Messi coached a Barça striker to score this season!

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

For the past few days, Lionel Messi has resumed training with PSG. After a disappointing first season with the Parisian club, Lionel Messi, who is starting his preparation in Paris this time, intends to burn.

What definitively to turn the page of Barça which remains orphan of its number 10. Even if some intend to do everything to take over. Arrived last winter from Manchester City, Ferran Torres had a promising start before losing confidence.

Messi advised Ferran Torres

And to put him back on track, who better than Lionel Messi himself? According to information from the Catalan daily Sport, Lionel Messi and Ferran Torres crossed paths during their joint vacation in Ibiza. And accompanied by Luis Suárez, Messi would have given valuable advice to the Spanish striker on how to score under the Barcelona colors …

to summarize

Lionel Messi, the Argentinian striker of PSG, knows better than anyone how to blaze at Barça. A striker from the Catalan club was able to benefit from his experience this summer. According to reports from Sport, Ferran Torres is indeed in a constructive discussion with the Argentine.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, restaurant outing for young parents

23 seconds ago

Emmy announces nominees and “The Squid Game” hopes to make history

11 mins ago

“I have reconciled myself with those complexes of my body”

22 mins ago

the video is buzzing

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button