Messi confirms, a crack awaits the Canaries in Lorient

Rare enough to be reported: Antoine Kombouaré can count on a full squad or almost for the trip to Lorient (3 p.m.). “This is the first time that I find myself with a bench with (Jean-Charles) Castelletto, (Moses) Simon, (Sébastien) Corchia, (Moussa) Sissoko and Fabio. It gives me a lot of possibilities, that’s what we were missing, ”he smiled at a press conference.

Problem: FC Lorient is not featherless either and can rely on a better start to the season in the league to advance as the favorite of the meeting. In its ranks, several players shine under the leadership of Régis le Bris; including one in particular: Enzo Le Fée.

As a torchbearer or as a leader, the 22-year-old midfielder plays a central role in the game of the Hakes but also to fix the opponent. According to Opta, he is the L1 player who, before this day, has won the most ground duels in L1 (48), ahead of Troyen Rominigue Kouamé (47) and Parisian Lionel Messi (43). That’s enough to place the character.