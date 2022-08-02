Messi continues to bring big money to the Blaugrana!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

We had already had the opportunity to talk about it a few months ago: although Lionel Messi left for PSG last summer, FC Barcelona continues to market objects that belonged to him. There are collector’s jerseys, of course, but also his captain’s armbands. The Catalan daily Sport, which raided the Camp Nou store, noticed that a piece of fabric worn and signed by the brilliant Argentinian was selling for €600!

And information taken, Sport explains that many other objects related to La Pulga are for sale at extravagant prices. The Messi madness does not stop in Catalonia, despite his betrayal of 2022, he who chose to join a club openly enemy of the Blaugrana. And she could start again if ever Joan Laporta and Xavi manage to bring him back in the summer of 2023…