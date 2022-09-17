Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo… The season that could put an end to all debate!

© Foto LaPresse – Fabio Ferrari 24 Gennaio 2021 Torino, Italia Sport Calcio Juventus Fc vs Bologna FC – Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2020/2021 – Allianz Stadium Nella foto:Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC); Photo LaPresse – Fabio Ferrari January 24, 2021 Turin, Italy sport soccer Juventus Fc vs Bologna FC – Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2020/2021 – Allianz Stadium In the pic:Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC); By Icon Sports

In the iconic duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 2022-2023 season could put an end to the debate. The PSG star looks set to crush Manchester United’s new luxury joker.

The two players have been engaged in a duel at a distance for more than fifteen years. Always rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both changed clubs in 2021 and in this 2022-2023 season, the Argentinian has largely taken over the Portuguese. Back at his old club in the early 2000s, Ronaldo no longer likes Manchester United whereas Messi finally begins to adapt perfectly to his new life in Paris. For a month, there has been no photo between the two and the two men at the end of their career could perhaps find themselves on the ground during the world Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup mode?

In trouble to Manchester United where it is not as effective as at real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot compete in the Champions League this year with his club, only sixth in Premier League Last year. The Portuguese therefore spent the summer looking for a new club capable of welcoming him. But nobody wanted him when he is rather at the end of his career, at 37 years old. He even established a very heavy climate in the locker room of the Red Devils and the club did not go far from the crisis situation after this catastrophic start to the season. While he has just opened his counter by scoring his first goal of the season, Ronaldo can devote himself fully to his main objective for the season: the world Cup.

Lionel Messi has scored against 39 different UCL teams 🤯 39 – 🇦🇷Lionel Messi

38 – 🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo

34 – 🇬🇧Karim Benzema

33 – 🇪🇸Rául

31 – 🇵🇱Robert Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/AbmVacrAlT — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) September 14, 2022

Lionel Messi back in business

While he struggled to adapt to his new club for a player who only knew the FC Barcelona before, Lionel Messi is well above his rival this season, in this famous distance duel. Perfect with the PSG since the start of the season, the Argentinian has been the best passer in 2022 and can claim to beat his 2020 record. If he also has ambitions with Argentina in world Cup, Lionel Messi can lay claim to a dream season with the PSGwhile the club made Champions League his goal.