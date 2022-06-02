Entertainment

Messi crosses an exceptional milestone and equals a feat of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

It’s a big performance that Lionel Messi signed yesterday with Argentina. In difficulty this season with PSG, the Pulga showed another much more dashing face with the Albiceleste. Omnipresent to carry his partners, Messi illuminated Wembley to beat Italy (3-0) and win the Finalissima, a trophy which opposes the winner of the Copa America to that of the Euro.

A trophy that allows Messi to reach a historic milestone. Indeed, Lionel Messi has just won the 40th trophy of his career. A huge total for the Pulga who also took advantage of the evening to catch up with his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Now with a Copa America and this Finalissima, Messi equals CR7 with two national team trophies, the Portuguese having won the Euro and the Nations League…

to summarize

Lionel Messi, the star of PSG and Argentina, won a new trophy last night. Which allows him to reach a historic milestone but also to equal a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. At the level of trophies with the national team.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

What will the other trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard be about?

5 mins ago

premiere, trailer, synopsis, cast and more

6 mins ago

Lewandowski ready to do anything to leave Bayern, Busquets sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo – Pause Foot

7 mins ago

Dolph Lundgren Shares Opinions About Amber Heard Awaiting Johnny Depp Trial Verdict

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button