Messi crosses an exceptional milestone and equals a feat of Cristiano Ronaldo!

It’s a big performance that Lionel Messi signed yesterday with Argentina. In difficulty this season with PSG, the Pulga showed another much more dashing face with the Albiceleste. Omnipresent to carry his partners, Messi illuminated Wembley to beat Italy (3-0) and win the Finalissima, a trophy which opposes the winner of the Copa America to that of the Euro.

A trophy that allows Messi to reach a historic milestone. Indeed, Lionel Messi has just won the 40th trophy of his career. A huge total for the Pulga who also took advantage of the evening to catch up with his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Now with a Copa America and this Finalissima, Messi equals CR7 with two national team trophies, the Portuguese having won the Euro and the Nations League…