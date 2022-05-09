Messi, De Bruyne, Rothen… PopFoot reveals the 20 best passers in a season since 2000

Lionel Messi is currently in great difficulty at PSG. But no doubt, the Pulga is really the most complete striker that exists. And that’s why the sevenfold Golden Ball appears three times in the PopFoot ranking. Which details the 20 players with the most assists in a single season since the year 2000.

Messi, Müller, De Bruyne and Ozil all make the list. Which hints that they are the top four playmakers of the 21st century. It will be interesting to see if the current record of 21 assists will be surpassed in the near future. With Erling Haaland set to join Manchester City, De Bruyne is in an ideal position to achieve that next season.

Here are the PopFoot Top 20

20 . Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid, 2013/14) – 17 assists in 34 appearances

19 . Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal, 2007/08) – 17 assists in 32 appearances

18 . Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004/05) – 18 assists in 38 appearances

17 . Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​2014/15) – 18 assists in 38 appearances

16 . Jérôme Rothen (AS Monaco, 2002/03) – 18 assists in 37 matches

15 . Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 2016/17) – 18 assists in 36 appearances

14 . Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea, 2014/15) – 18 assists in 34 games

13 . Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​2010/11) – 18 assists in 33 appearances

12 . Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich, 2020/21) – 18 assists in 32 appearances

11 . Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich, 2021/22) – 18 assists in 30 matches.

10 . Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain, 2015/16) – 18 assists in 29 appearances

9 . Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid, 2010/11) – 19 assists in 36 appearances

8 . Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid, 2011/12) – 19 assists in 35 appearances

7 . Mesut Ozil (Arsenal, 2015/16) – 19 assists in 35 appearances

6 . Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig, 2016/17) – 19 assists in 30 appearances

5 . Xavi (Barcelona, ​​2008/09) – 20 assists in 35 appearances

4 . Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 2019/20) – 20 assists in 35 games

3 . Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg, 2014/15) – 20 assists in 34 appearances

2 . Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​2019/20) – 21 assists in 33 games

1 . Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich, 2019/20) – 21 assists in 33 appearances

Advertisement