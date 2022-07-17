Messi deciphers the Japanese selection “competitive and physically strong”

This Sunday, Lionel Messi, 35-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain, was at a press conference in Japan (where the club is doing a pre-season internship). He was asked to talk about football in Japan, which he considers a “real” rival.

“It’s a very competitive selection. Physically strong. He’s a real rival. It’s important to be competitive against them. »

Japan would love to have a player of Lionel Messi’s caliber in their ranks to help them grow. It must be said that the Japanese have not always been at the level displayed today. Obviously, their various knockout rounds in the World Cup or their victories in the Asian Cup, over the past 20 years, shows that the Japanese selection has progressed.

There is not much missing to switch to a new era. It’s a team that counts and will be there in Qatar, it can show great things against more seasoned selections and Messi knows it well. Beware, there is quality. Messi knows what he’s talking about, since Japan is also a regular guest of the Copa America, organized by CONMEBOL, and has seen the progress.







