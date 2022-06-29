Messi “depressed” in Paris, “let him be released”!

A photo of Lionel Messi with the new PSG jersey, looking dejected, has inspired a lot on social networks.



An image that says a lot? the Paris Saint Germain officially presented its home jersey for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday. Used to promote this new tunic, Lionel Messi is undeniably more comfortable on the pitch than in front of the cameras… On a snapshot, we see the former Barcelonan who is not very to his advantage, his eyes sad, his face closed.

But srx Messi that we release him this summer huh it’s a call for help there pic.twitter.com/WnOMYOh2IP — B (@JackyBooooy) June 29, 2022

“He has depressed the poor man enough in our house! »

Of course, it didn’t take much to inspire social networks… “But seriously Messi, let’s release him this summer, huh, it’s a call for help there”, launched a user. “Yes, he got depressed enough at home, the poor thing! “, we replied. “Looks like we woke him up”, ” He suffers “, “Messi, frankly, we have hurt you enough as it is, I release you from the pain. You can leave now. But what is this face? »can we read among the many comments.

Yes, the poor thing was quite depressed at home! — enne K (@enne_k16) June 29, 2022

Messi left to stay in Paris

Despite a difficult adjustment to his new life in Paris and an overall disappointing performance in his first season at PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to be determined to show a much better face next season. This is good, he is still linked to the residents of the Parc des Princes until June 2023. And, for the moment, the native of Rosario is spared from transfer rumors, unlike Neymar.

