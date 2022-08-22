Messi doubles a Brazilian legend and gets closer to Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Lionel Messi hasn’t scored a goal after eight seconds and dust like Kylian Mbappé, or posted a tally of two goals and three assists like Neymar, but the Argentine PSG star still hit hard against Lille (7-1) with a delicious assist for Mbappé and an equally remarkable goal to add to the Parisian addition.

A goal that also allows Lionel Messi to continue to trace his legend. The Argentinian daily Olé points out that Messi has just scored his 773rd goal in his professional career, which allows him to settle in third place among the best scorers in the history of the game, doubling on this occasion the legend Romario and his 772 goals.

Still work to catch up with Cristiano Ronaldo

While Pelé is officially counted with only 767 goals and therefore remains fifth, Lionel Messi therefore has only two players left in front of him to hit even harder. Josef Biscan, former Austrian-Czech striker, with 805 goals, remains a possible target. Catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo and his 815 goals while he is still active could be quite another thing. But there is no doubt that the challenge will interest a champion of the caliber of Messi…