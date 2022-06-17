Messi even hurt Real Madrid

Real Madrid were not happy with the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona last summer, quite the contrary.

The news had had the effect of a bomb. After more than twenty years at Barcelonawhere he built his legend, Lionel Messi packed his bags last summer, against his will, to join Paris. A departure as brutal as it was painful for the seven-time Ballon d’Or who saw his lease extended, but the Catalan team, plagued by financial difficulties, could not afford it in the end.

Messi, shocking images (video) https://t.co/3TURDD3Sgz — Sports.fr (@sports_fr) June 16, 2022

A departure which obviously hurt Barça, La Liga but also, more surprisingly, real Madrid… While within the merengue club we could have been delighted to see its historical rival weaken, it was not. On the contrary, the president of Casa Blanca, Florentino Perez, assures that he was not delighted with the transfer of “La Pulga”.

“I’m not happy when someone leaves a team”

“The departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona? The other day, Marcelo also said a tearful goodbye. They are human. But I’m not happy when someone leaves a team and another arrives.thus released the Madrid leader during a long interview granted to The Chiringuitoand add: “Everything that makes the Spanish league, Real Madrid and Barça happy, also makes everyone happy,” said the Real Madrid president. »

👏 “NO me ALEGRÉ de la SALIDA by MESSI del BARÇA”. 🙌 “Si puede llegar LEWANDOWSKI al Barça… FENOMENAL” 🌟 Detallazo de FLORENTINO con el conjunto culé en #ChiringuitoFlorentino. pic.twitter.com/ZiQ9NbFwOG — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 15, 2022

Read also:Messi recounts his best moments in ParisMessi’s astonishing projectMessi back in Argentina, it’s total hysteria!