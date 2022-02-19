Messi faces PSG after missing the penalty and talks about the importance of being a team

With the French club, Lionel has played 21 games with seven goals and eight assists, while in the Champions League he has six games, with five balls in the net

The Argentine star, Lionel Messi, has been criticized for his irregular performance with the PSG shirt. The player even missed a penalty last Wednesday against Real Madrid, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. According to a count made by UOL, fIt was the 31st shot missed by Messi from the lime mark. The victory, on the other hand, came against the Spaniards, with a goal from Mbappe.

Thus, in an interview with the club’s website, the Argentine assured that the Paris Saint-Germain He has the squad to win the most coveted competition in European football.

“It is difficult to win the Champions League, because it is a competition that brings together the best teams and where the smallest detail or mistake can cost us elimination. I think we have a team to win. We are excited and very hopeful of winning the competition, but we have to take it easy. I repeat, it’s difficult to win the Champions League and the best team doesn’t always win”.

Messi He also highlighted the collective as a key factor in winning any competition. For him, everyone must attack and defend to have a strong and competitive team.

“Big teams have to be good in all areas of the pitch, both defensively and offensively. Forwards can’t just attack and defenders can’t just defend. You need to build a strong and united team, defensively and offensively. This It is one of the requirements that will allow us to be a highly competitive team. A team that tries to win the Champions League, as well as all the titles in which we are still involved”, said the Argentine.

The second leg against Real Madrid will be on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu. PSG have the advantage that a tie gives them the pass. This is the first edition since 1965 that there will be no away goal as a tiebreaker.