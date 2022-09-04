Messi far above Ronaldo

Lionel Messi continues to delight with PSG at the start of the season, while his historic rival Cristiano Ronaldo has not even opened his counter.

As we know, everything goes very quickly in football. Remember, at the end of 2021, Lionel Messicatastrophic with the PSGwas a reigning Ballon d’Or booed in France, when Cristiano Ronaldowho had returned to Manchester Unitedpiled up the decisive goals at the very highest level (Premier League and Champions League).

Messi number 1 in Europe

Today, “La Pulga” blazes when “CR7” is at a standstill. The Argentine genius is now 4 goals and 5 assists with PSG since the start of the season, in a team in great shape. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is simply the best passer in the 5 major leagues in 2022 with 16 assists.

Messi flies over the debates in his eternal rivalry with Ronaldo. The Argentinian number 10 is at 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 matches disputed this year, counting those played with his selection (his quintuple against Estonia inflates his stats), when the Portuguese number 7 is at 12 goals and 1 assist in 28 matches in 2022.

CR zero

Ronaldo failed to leave Man United during the summer transfer window and his disrespectful behavior earned him widespread criticism globally. Above all, the top scorer in the history of football has not yet shaken the nets this season, in one tenure and 4 appearances with the Red Devils in PL, a championship however much higher than Ligue 1.