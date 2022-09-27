Entertainment

Messi forced into a surprise package with Argentina?

Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, at two o’clock in the morning, Argentina will face Jamaica for its second friendly match for the World Cup in Qatar. After a first big victory against Honduras (3-0), Lionel Messi’s band hopes to extend their convincing performances against an opponent well within their reach.

Messi out with a cold?

Problem, it could finally be done without Lionel Messi. According to information from TyC Sports this night, Lionel Messi is suffering from a cold and could be forced to give up the meeting. If there is uncertainty, the name of his replacement has already been identified. It is Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez who would a priori take Messi’s place in Scaloni’s starting XI.

to summarize

This is the bad news of the night on the side of Argentina, with Lionel Messi who could forfeit the friendly match against Jamaica. The Pulga is indeed suffering from a cold which could force him to stay on the flank.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James60 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

After Anne Hathaway’s confession, the actress goes viral

4 mins ago

Shakira finds refuge with the “hero of her life”.

6 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

15 mins ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button