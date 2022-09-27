Messi forced into a surprise package with Argentina?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, at two o’clock in the morning, Argentina will face Jamaica for its second friendly match for the World Cup in Qatar. After a first big victory against Honduras (3-0), Lionel Messi’s band hopes to extend their convincing performances against an opponent well within their reach.

Messi out with a cold?

Problem, it could finally be done without Lionel Messi. According to information from TyC Sports this night, Lionel Messi is suffering from a cold and could be forced to give up the meeting. If there is uncertainty, the name of his replacement has already been identified. It is Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez who would a priori take Messi’s place in Scaloni’s starting XI.