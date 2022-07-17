Messi, Galtier steps up to the plate

Author of a complicated first season at PSG, Lionel Messi saw his new coach, Christophe Galtier, come to his defense.

landed at Paris last summer from Barcelona, Lionel Messi will not have lived up to the expectations aroused by his arrival. Between his worries of acclamation, injuries and the Covid, the Argentinian ended his first Ligue 1 season with only 6 small goals in his pocket. Statistics far, very far, from its usual standards.

Determined to show a much better face during the coming year, the seven-time Ballon d’Or can count on the support of his new coach Christophe Galtier. In a long interview with the newspaper The Teamthe former coach of OGC Nice returned to the difficulties encountered by the Argentinian icon, with a benevolent look.

“He is a totally invested player”

“It’s a new life here for him, a new family life, a new playing life. You have to have a lot of respect for someone who says, at 34 (he’s 35 today): “I want to experience something different. “Not everyone is able to do this, he thus confided. Of course, there is a period of adaptation. From what I can see for ten days, he is a fully invested player. The rest, the whole planet knows what he is capable of. »

Leaving to stay in the French capital, Lionel Messi was even recently surveyed by Parisian leaders for a one-year contract extension, ie until June 2024, according to the Spanish press. For his part, the native of Rosario would prefer to wait until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before making a decision about his future.

