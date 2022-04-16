Entertainment

Messi gave his magic to an RC Lens player before LOSC

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris does not forget Kean

Arnaud Kalimuendo has given himself until the end of the season to clarify his future. On loan for two seasons from PSG to RC Lens, with some success, the 20-year-old striker prefers to live in the moment by focusing on the derby against LOSC (9 p.m.).

To put the odds on his side before this shock of the 32nd day of Ligue 1, Kalimuendo remembers all the little things he learned from Lionel Messi at the Camp des Loges, but also at the end of August during the latter’s first appearance in L1 in Reims (2-0).

“I had the chance to evolve alongside great players, he recalls in L’Équipe. I was on the bench in Reims. It has nothing to do with TV. This match made me progress. As soon as Messi received the ball, he knew what to do. When I play, I try like him to take in a lot of information. In a match, we don’t necessarily have time to talk or get along. So I have to know who is around me. »

to summarize

On loan for two seasons from PSG to RC Lens, with some success, Arnaud Kalimuendo (20) took advantage of his short stint in Paris with Lionel Messi (34) to learn from the legendary Argentine striker.

Bastien Aubert

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Man United wins thanks to a heroic Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal sinks again

49 seconds ago

Get out the stress! To generate dopamine with the vacation

11 mins ago

Kylian Mbappé breaks the bank against OM

13 mins ago

The keys of Jessica Alba to look stylish with jeans

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button