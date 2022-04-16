Messi gave his magic to an RC Lens player before LOSC

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris does not forget Kean

Arnaud Kalimuendo has given himself until the end of the season to clarify his future. On loan for two seasons from PSG to RC Lens, with some success, the 20-year-old striker prefers to live in the moment by focusing on the derby against LOSC (9 p.m.).

To put the odds on his side before this shock of the 32nd day of Ligue 1, Kalimuendo remembers all the little things he learned from Lionel Messi at the Camp des Loges, but also at the end of August during the latter’s first appearance in L1 in Reims (2-0).

“I had the chance to evolve alongside great players, he recalls in L’Équipe. I was on the bench in Reims. It has nothing to do with TV. This match made me progress. As soon as Messi received the ball, he knew what to do. When I play, I try like him to take in a lot of information. In a match, we don’t necessarily have time to talk or get along. So I have to know who is around me. »

