Messi gets involved, another great announcement to come for Fofana?

James
Seko Fofana (27) is making a flying start to the season. After having shone during his first outings, the captain of RC Lens caused a stir by announcing his extension to everyone’s surprise in the middle of Bollaert!

The RC Lens midfielder may not be done with the good news since he is nominated for the title of the most beautiful goal of the month in August in Ligue 1! Fofana is on the run after his superb shot from the right from outside the area against Stade Rennais (2-1).

The Monegasque Krepin Diatta, the Montpellier Téji Savanier, the Parisian Lionel Messi and the Brestois Pierre Lees-Melou are his competitors for this honorary distinction.

After having surprised everyone by announcing his contract extension at Bollaert, Seko Fofana (RC Lens, 27) could still be highlighted by the League … if he gets out of the clutches of a certain Lionel Messi ( PSG, 35).

