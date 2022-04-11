Messi goes down in Ligue 1 history after his masterclass

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

It is a performance that could give rise to many regrets among Parisian supporters! Yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain was out for a walk on the lawn of Clermont-Ferrand. Mauricio Pochettino’s men enjoyed themselves, thanks in particular to their fiery attacking trio, to finally win 6-1. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar both scored a hat-trick, while Lionel Messi “contented” with three assists, in one of the most successful performances of the season on the relationship between the three men.

Messi in history

But the Argentinian’s performance was not a first this season. Indeed, he had already achieved a “hat-trick” of assists during the Parisian victory on the lawn of ASSE on the score of 3-1 in November. Back then, Marquinhos’ teammates won 3-1. Lionel Messi thus becomes the first player to deliver three assists twice in a Ligue 1 match in a season. The class.