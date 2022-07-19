Messi got a huge scare in Japan
Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi are the most acclaimed PSG players since the start of the tour in Japan. Yesterday, however, the Argentinian striker had a huge scare. According to L’Équipe, a very young local supporter entered the field to snatch an autograph from the idol before being escorted back to his stand in the arms of a PSG security guard.
“When he saw him tumbling, Christophe Galtier made great hand gestures to the security guard to tell him to go slowly, explains the sports daily. The little boy, who dared to break the rules, was able to approach his idol and get a dedication from her on his Argentina shirt. »
The other three refractories, who tried to imitate him shortly after, were not so lucky and were stopped less diplomatically. Proof that Messi, despite a mixed first season at PSG, remains a world reference.
Here is the front page of L’Équipe newspaper for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The newspaper: https://t.co/FdsIIjVHES pic.twitter.com/AbMK02czVm
— THE TEAM (@theteam) July 19, 2022
to summarize
Under the eyes of countless Paris Saint-Germain supporters, Lionel Messi (35) continues to refine his automatisms with his teammates during the internship in Japan, where he had a big scare with a young fan.