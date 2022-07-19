Messi got a huge scare in Japan

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi are the most acclaimed PSG players since the start of the tour in Japan. Yesterday, however, the Argentinian striker had a huge scare. According to L’Équipe, a very young local supporter entered the field to snatch an autograph from the idol before being escorted back to his stand in the arms of a PSG security guard.

“When he saw him tumbling, Christophe Galtier made great hand gestures to the security guard to tell him to go slowly, explains the sports daily. The little boy, who dared to break the rules, was able to approach his idol and get a dedication from her on his Argentina shirt. »

The other three refractories, who tried to imitate him shortly after, were not so lucky and were stopped less diplomatically. Proof that Messi, despite a mixed first season at PSG, remains a world reference.