Messi hallucinated in front of the Madrid comeback

Lionel Messi was amazed to see Real Madrid overthrow Manchester City in two minutes in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League. The striker expressed his surprise to his friend Serio Agüero in full streaming.

The world of football is once again amazed by the strength of character of Real Madrid. As in the round of 16 against PSG (3-2) and in the quarters against Chelsea (4-3), the Merengues survived Manchester City (6-5) in the semi-finals of the Champions League after being on the brink of the abyss. . Carlo Ancelotti’s men were trailing 1-0 at the start of stoppage time. But two goals in two minutes from Rodrygo gave them extra time before Karim Benzema delivered the knockout blow.

A completely crazy scenario that even stunned Lionel Messi, seven-time Ballon d’Or. The PSG striker confided his immense surprise to his great friend Sergio Agüero. The latter commented on the match in streaming for ESPN alongside Carlos Tevez, his former teammate in the selection.

“Stop messing around, it’s not possible”

“Leo is writing to me,” Agüero told Tevez, who then asked him “what Leo was saying.” Agüero therefore revealed to him the content of the message: “Stop messing around, it’s not possible”. “It’s crazy, they can’t win a game like that yet, rebounds Tevez. We played and it’s the truth …”

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch the Champions League

Real Madrid achieves the feat of making all football players hallucinate. Lionel Messi was however a victim of the incredible resilience of the Merengues since he experienced the same fate with PSG. Winners in the first leg (1-0), the Parisians thought they had taken a decisive advantage by opening the scoring on the return. But a hat-trick from Karim Benzema in eleven minutes changed everything. Almost two months later, Real qualified for the final to try to clinch the 14th title in the competition.