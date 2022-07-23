Messi happier than ever at PSG under Galtier, video goes viral

This Saturday, the PSG won their second warm-up match in Japan against the Urawa Reds by a score of three buses to nil. Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappé and Arnaud Kalimuendo will have been the scorers for PSG. At kick-off, Christophe Galtier had carried out a broad review of the workforce. But Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti were both starters. The world champion made the difference and once again delighted the Japanese public. In the second half, Neymar Jr and Leo Messi entered the pitch. The two men quickly combined and Leo Messi could even have scored with a little more success.

La Pulga is very strong at the start of its preparation and has often had a smile on its face since the arrival of Christophe Galtier.

Messi, a good mood that is noticeable

Leo Messi is a player who walks a lot on affect. With Argentina, he always gives 1000%. With PSG, the Pulga had a harder time in their first season, having spent so much time at Barcelona. The game practiced under the Mauricio Pochettino era also did not help him. But since the arrival of Galtier, Leo Messi has a broad smile. A sequence made in particular speak these last hours. We can indeed see Leo Messi happier than ever with his PSG partners. We let you enjoy:

The Web reacts

Inevitably, this strong sequence on the apparent happiness of Leo Messi at PSG under the orders of Galtier caused a lot of reaction.

We could see in particular as comments on Twitter :

“PSG players warming up playing tag with a Messi who is happier than ever, it’s beautiful”

“It’s really nice to see the goat’s smile again”

“The ney Messi connection is back on Soccer is happy”

is happy” “Messi Neymar look seriously happy”

“Messi is happy so I am too, it’s nice to see him like that”

“They are all happy, a real group; a family.”

“w’Allah it makes me so happy wayssseeeee”

“my club is happy, it’s the emotions”

“It reminds me of the FINAL 8”

“How I love my club too much”

Leo Messi and co will still have a Japan tour game to play.

It will be Monday against Gamba Osaka. Then, PSG will return to France and then fly back to Tel Aviv to take part in the Champions Trophy on July 31 against FC Nantes. A match that the newcomer Hugo Ekitike intends to play. The former Reims player could not fly to Japan for lack of a visa.

He is training at Camp des Loges with the rest of the PSG group, which was not taken for the tour in Japan. A lot of moves are still expected this summer for Paris Saint-Germain on the transfer market…

