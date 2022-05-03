Messi has again spun in express to Barcelona!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

Friday evening, PSG was looking for a draw on the lawn of Strasbourg (3-3). But with the title already in their pocket and weeks to a game, the capital club is content with minimum service. Illustration with the three days of rest granted to the workforce which will not resume training until Tuesday.

While a few players, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos, traveled to Rwanda as part of the club’s partnership with the African country, Lionel Messi is not asked to join his favorite destination: Barcelona .

Messi and Busquets spent the evening together

Indeed, as his companion Antonela Roccuzzo shared on social networks, the Messi family quickly spun in the Catalan city. On the program, the beach but above all an evening with a few friends, including a certain… Sergio Busquets. The Barça manager was certainly able to tell the backstage of the Catalan revival under the leadership of Xavi.