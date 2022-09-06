Messi has already put all of Galtier’s staff in his pocket

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

If Lionel Messi has clearly regained his brilliance and is already displayed as the best passer in Europe in 2022 (16 assists), the Argentinian is not content to perform on the ground. Motivated by the idea of ​​​​preparing for the Qatari World Cup with the utmost seriousness, the seven-time Ballon d’Or does not neglect the small staff at Camp des Loges either.

Messi gives gifts to staff members

Very invested in daily training with Paris, Léo Messi is also involved with the staff of Christophe Galtier. Far from the image of the shy and sullen player that he sometimes sends back, the Argentinian is particularly friendly with everyone.

The Parisian tells us in particular that Messi regularly offers autographed shirts to staff members so that they can please their loved ones. The Argentinian also takes the time to greet all the management when he arrives at the Ooredoo center. Yes, Lionel Messi is happy in Paris.