Messi has gone into Cristiano Ronaldo mode, L1 can shake!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best passers in history

Returning earlier than expected, from July 5, from his vacation, Lionel Messi (35) seems more determined than ever to make people forget his very mixed first season at PSG (11 goals, 15 assists in 34 games). Still under contract for a year and determined to honor it despite calls from FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta, the Pulga returned to France transformed according to the Parisian.

Competitive abs, fit like never before, Messi is preparing for the World Cup

Present as close as possible to the team during the ten days of the internship in Japan, journalist Stéphane Bianchi depicts a Messi with “protruding abs” and “the lowest fat mass rate”. A player who made a strong impression in friendly matches against Japanese clubs.

Determined to shine for his last World Cup in November in Qatar, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has understood that the legs will only follow if the head turns round… And on this level too, there is obviously no more discomfort: “Beyond his state of form, this is what struck all the observers present in Japan. Like all of his partners, the Argentinian went through the ten days of preparation on Japanese soil with a smile on his face and an obvious joie de vivre”.