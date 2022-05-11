Messi has hit the uprights 10 times this season in L1, Twitter ready to award him the Poteau d’Or

Lionel Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain this season with the aim of taking up a new challenge. Indeed, after having won everything with FC Barcelona, ​​La Pulga decided to continue his career with the Parisian ogre. Last summer the PSG therefore got his hands on the one who is considered one of the best players in history. The Argentinian made no secret of his intentions when he landed in the French capital. He wanted to help the club grow, especially in the Champions League. In addition to Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma have come to bring quality to the Paris squad.

Lionel Messi has the blues in Paris

Everything was in place for Paris Saint-Germain to have an exceptional season, especially in the Champions League. However, things did not go as planned. The club from the French capital is having a very mixed season with only one title (the Ligue 1 championship) in its pocket. With only one title, Mauricio Pochettino achieves the worst record at the head of PSG since the takeover by QSI.

Fans are used to seeing the club take everything each season and this drop in performance has caused a lot of ink and saliva to flow.

When it comes to the Champions League, Lionel Messi and his teammates have once again disappointed. The Ile-de-France club was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Cup with big ears by Real Madrid, an incredible elimination which left scars in the Parisian locker room. After brilliantly winning the first leg, PSG completely collapsed on the return to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

A tasteless season for Lionel Messi

The Parisian collective did not know how to manage the pressure and this is how a new disillusionment was recorded. After this umpteenth disappointment in the Champions League, the Parisian superstars were singled out for their lack of efficiency. The trio Messi, Neymar, Mabppé took a lot.

The Pulga was not spared. The criticisms rocketed everywhere and they were exacerbated thereafter.

Since he settled in the French capital, we must recognize that Leo Messi is only the shadow of himself. His stats and performance are way below expectations. Critics can often be harsh on the seven-time Ballon d’Or, but he knew full well that he was not going to benefit from any grace period when he landed in Paris. For a player of his caliber, the results must be immediate in the minds of the fans.

Trained for many years in Barça’s playing philosophy, Leo Messi is still looking for his marks even if he has shown very good things.

CONGRATULATIONS TO LIONEL PESSI, WHO INAUGURATES ONCE AGAIN THIS NEW INDIVIDUAL AWARD, A NEW DISTINCTION THAT IS ADDED TO HIS AWARDS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN YOU WILL HAVE UNDERSTOOD PESSI IS BEAUTIFULLY POTEAU D’OR 2021, WHAT AN EXPLOIT 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5hxctujugI — 𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖍❼ #CristianoToBayern (@Goatnaldoooo) May 8, 2022

Bad luck for Lionel Messi

Indeed, with 13 assists, the captain of Argentina is the second best passer in Ligue 1 just behind his teammate Kylian Mbappé. This Sunday, May 7, PSG faced Troyes on behalf of the 36th day of Ligue 1.

The Parisian armada was held in check (2-2) by Trojans who bravely played their chances. Marquinhos and Neymar were the scorers on the Parisian side. Lionel Messi was on the pitch and twice he could have added to the score.

Unfortunately for him, the post and crossbar stopped his shots. With its two new amounts, La Pulga has established a maddening statistic. Indeed, the sevenfold golden ball has touched the uprights 12 times this season (10 in Ligue1 and 2 in the Champions League). It shows that the superstar is fully committed, but currently lacking success.

Few players have hit the uprights so many times this season. Already crowned champion of France, the club of the French capital had nothing to lose against Troyes. Lionel Messi probably wanted to take the opportunity to improve his statistics. He still has two days left to build up confidence. Internet users were quick to react to Lionel Messi’s incredible statistic. Here are some reactions:

“Messi’s record in Ligue 1: hit the posts 10 times, all at 50M€/year”

“No, but does anyone realize the madness of having only scored 4 goals in the strongest team in the most useless championship? 4 goals mashed potatoes”

“He is still better than Ronaldo”

“Bullshit Ronaldo 37 years old still at the top and has 18 goals in the Premier League and you say that Messi is better? He has scored how many goals in L1”

“Bravo congratulations on the trophy. Do the posts also count for the Ballon d’Or?”

