Messi hoped for in his former club on Thursday, wind of madness in Argentina

Lionel Messi posed in his former club Newell’s Old Boys shirt this week and finds himself at the heart of a campaign launched for fans to attend the team’s game on Thursday at the stadium.

After an honorary title (finalissima against Italy) and a quintuple against Estonia, Lionel Messi (34) returned to Argentina to treat himself to a few days of vacation. But football caught up with him. Passing through his hometown of Rosario, the PSG striker received the new Newell’s Old Boys jersey in a few hours, where he took his first steps as a youngster before leaving for FC Barcelona. All the players in the squad have signed the precious sesame which has inflamed the local supporters.

The club would have launched the invitation

The latter have thus launched an appeal to the leaders to invite Lionel Messi to attend the clash against San Lorenzo on Thursday at the Marcelo-Bielsa stadium in the Superliga. The message would have been heard and the management would have sent a formal invitation to the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. The response of the latter is still awaited but his presence will require an extraordinary security device in view of the excitement and madness aroused by his potential presence.

The player has never hidden his attachment to the club, his children often wearing a team jersey in photos posted on social networks. Messi also donned a Newell’s tunic worn by Diego Maradona at the time of the Argentine football legend’s death. Asked in 2020 about the possibility of ending his career in Argentina, Messi kicked into touch.

“My childhood dream was to play in the Newell’s first team (which he never did, editor’s note), because that’s where I played, I’m a fan, I went on the field to watch the games and I wanted to be there,” he said. “I don’t know what could happen. It’s something I’m thinking about but I don’t know if it’s really going to happen or not.”

Messi still has a year on his contract with PSG, plus an optional year. Many rumors evoke a possible departure for the United States after his Parisian adventure. In the meantime, he may be celebrated as a hero by his hometown supporters on Thursday.