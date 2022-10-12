Messi: in the stands during PSG-Benfica, the footballer posed with Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington

Injured in the calf, Lionel Messi this Tuesday, October 11 attended PSG-Benfica from the stands where he was able to meet the actor of the series Game of Thrones Kit Harington, who had also taken place at the Parc des Princes to see the match . Delighted to be able to converse, the two stars have immortalized their meeting with a photo that delights football fans as well as series fans.

An unexpected encounter. Hit in the calf, it was from the stands that Messi attended the PSG-Benfica meeting on October 11. If the Argentine footballer would surely have preferred to tread the lawn, he was able to console himself by crossing one of the stars of the Game of Thrones series, Kit Harington alias Jon Snow, also present to attend the match.

At the end of the match, which ended in a draw, Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo exchanged a few words with the actor, and immortalized the moment with a souvenir photo which they then posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Messi, Antonella and Jon Snow after the game! pic.twitter.com/KPPKDrrRi3 — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 11, 2022

The King of the North is said to be a big fan of football, and more particularly of the Manchester United team.