MESSI INCLUDED: El Dibu Martínez revealed how the Argentine players reacted after learning that they will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Qatar 2022

Dibu Martínez experienced the draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in a special way. After so many years of fighting, the Aston Villa goalkeeper is on his way to the first World Cup of his professional career. And because of how he has been performing The Albicelestebelieves they have a chance of delivering a historic performance.

Like practically all teams, the Argentine National Team has its WhatsApp group. And there they commented on their feelings after learning that their rivals in the group stage will be Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

No winners are seen from now, but there is optimism. According to the account of the guardian born in 1992 at Ole newspaperthe usual ones The Scaloneta they are ‘happy’ with what luck has thrown at them: “We live it well. We talked later with the boys. The truth is that everyone is the same, they are happy with the group. It’s nice to think the same as everyone. And we go game by game, it’s a World Cup, they’re all fucked up, really”.

It is too early to judge rivals. A priori It may sound like an accessible sector, but you have to analyze and study each adversary: “I don’t remember the time I saw a Saudi Arabia game, so I might watch a couple of games to see how they move, how they play. I was just watching Poland’s game against Sweden the other day. I saw the whole match. Mexico we are lucky that we can play a friendly with them”.

France or Denmark in the round of 16? “We have to try to win our group and in the round of 16 whatever God wants.”

Emiliano reiterated that they were comfortable with the draw. However, they do not want to rush. Although the beginning looks good, you have to take things easy: “The truth is that we just spoke with Guido Rodríguez, El Huevo Acuña and Pezzella. And, the truth, good group touched us. It was talked about in general, it was not talked about just one. But it wasn’t ‘how nice Saudi Arabia is’, that we were able to play the first game and they fly. You do not know. I don’t want to say if this is good or bad, because I have no idea.”

A video of a kind of celebration is circulating on social networks when Mexico came out as a group rival for Argentina. drawing he remembered the moment, but said the reaction was due to the adrenaline rush he was feeling.

“The adrenaline, yes. I think my wife uploaded a video. When we got Mexico first, I jumped, I didn’t know if it was good or bad. What do I know? They are nice things. I couldn’t even sit down. I get more nervous in this than when I’m on the court. I saw it with my whole family, with my father-in-law, who is Portuguese, and my mother-in-law, who is Brazilian.”

He already had a talk with Matty Cash, his Polish teammate at Villa: “Just Villa’s right-back, Matty Cash, who is Poland’s right-back, wrote to me. And he asked me if Mexico plays well, and I tell him yes, that in a World Cup everyone is going to be difficult. He told me that if he thought we were going to pass Argentina and Poland, as if they already have us, we are going to pass. I sent him a not very nice sticker. Poland play very well, I saw it against Sweden. But we are fine too. They have to look at us, just like we look at our rivals”.

Undefeated data. Argentina has 31 consecutive games without defeat. They haven’t fallen since July 2019. The best current undefeated streak in national team football.

Did you know…? Dibu Martínez has not lost a single game with the Argentine National Team: 0 defeats in 16 games. And in those 16 games he has hung the 0 on his goal 10 times. Brutal.