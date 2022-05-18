Messi, Inter Miami, Mbappe, Di Maria

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The results of Lionel Messi’s first season and his next goals, a possible future at Inter Miami for the Argentinian? Kylian Mbappé remains professional despite an uncertain future and Angel Di Maria feels betrayed by the club.

In today’s edition, The Team devotes its front page to Lionel Messi and its future. After the first complicated months, The Pulga has shown a better face in recent weeks and wishes to take up new challenges with the Parisian jersey for next season. But a few days before the end of the 2021-2022 season, his record with the Rouge & Bleu remains very insufficient (6 goals in L1 and 5 in the Champions League against another 38 last season) and “His influence on the Parisian game has been intermittent. » Arrived last August, the 34-year-old Argentinian “took a long time to digest this uprooting”, in particular because of a more physical championship. Additionally, the style of play PSG is more based on transition and speed than at Barça, and that “less favors the current athletic qualities of Messi. » Thus, over the months, he changed his style by becoming more of a passer than a scorer (2nd best passer in L1 with 13 offerings). “Today, he feels better and better, even believing that he has regained his influence on the game as he could have had in the Barca. Next season, he will be a year older but also more experienced with this group and this context. »reports THE.

Regarding its adaptation to the locker room, Lionel Messi was very well received by the whole group. Unsurprisingly, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is often accompanied by his compatriots (Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes)but he also got to know some teammates like ” Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Herrera or Verratti, an extremely sympathetic companion in his eyes. » Added to this is his good relationship with Kylian Mbappe. “On the other hand, it’s not mad love with the coach Mauricio Pochettino. » The two compatriots are not on the same wavelength and Lionel Messi finally emerges from this first season being moderately fulfilled. “He is also waiting to see what will happen to the bench for next season and if his role could be impacted. » Another important fact of his season, the whistles against him after the elimination against the real Madrid in Champions League. The Argentina international was surprised and did not expect this type of reaction. “He did not understand that he and his partners were being whistled at, when he felt he was the first to be disappointed with the turn of events in Bernabéu. »

Still under contract until 2023 with the PSG, Lionel Messi has only one goal, “to set off again and do everything to win the Champions League next season. » Despite the many rumors about his future in recent weeks, the former Barcelona “in fact projects itself into PSG and nowhere else »especially a few months before the World Cup 2022.

The sports daily also mentions the case of Kylian Mbappe. And before announcing his final decision for his future, the number 7 of the PSG stay professional and “acts as if he were sure to be in Paris next season. » Voted best player of the season League 1 Sunday, the French international joined his teammates in the wake of the Qatar to respond to the marketing operations of the Parisian club with local sponsors. “He had the banana and was true to himself. Kylian was very professional, lively, pleasant despite his offbeat arrival”, said a member of the Parisian delegation present in Qatar. At Lodge Camp, Kylian Mbappe also displays his good humor and “His linguistic fluency allows him to mingle with the whole locker room, even if he has more affinities with Hakimi and Kimpembe than with South Americans. » The question about his future also interests his teammates but they do not harass him with questions. ” We can think that few are those who must be in the confidence. His friend Hakimiwith which Mbappe went to Madrid for the weekend at the beginning of May, must act as a privileged person”precise The Team.

On his side, The Parisian highlights the very probable end of the adventure by Angel Di Maria with the PSG. After seven seasons with the Rouge & Bleu jersey, the Argentinian international is certainly living his last days in the French capital. Despite an additional year as an option in his contract, the Parisian management “states that no decision on him has yet been made. » But faced with this situation, Angel Di Maria begins to despair and is announced strongly on the side of the Juventus Torino. However, the 34-year-old has often declared that he wants to continue the adventure with the PSG. This winter, a verbal agreement had even been concluded between the various parties to lift this optional year until June 2023. Despite a starting place threatened, the winner of the Copa America 2021 was delighted with the idea of ​​ending his European career at PSG and in Paris, a city loved by the player’s family. However, the Parisian board would have changed its mind by not wishing to extend Angel Di Maria. “A version denied by the staff of the club, which says on the contrary that no decision has yet been taken. » Internally, we describe a Di Maria who feels betrayed and furious at the turnaround. “Management also rejects this idea, indicating that negotiations are continuing in a calm atmosphere”precise LP.

But in recent hours, many media have announced an agreement between Angel Di Maria and the Juventus Torino. If the player’s entourage does not contradict this information, “it doesn’t close the door to other tracks, including the one leading to… Paris. » This chance to be able to stay PSG will depend above all on the future of the current sports director, Leonardo. If the latter has to leave office, then Angel Di Maria would have a chance to continue PSG. But to date, the match against FC Metz this Saturday at the Parc des Princes appears to be the last by Angel Di Maria in the Parisian jersey. And faced with the tense context with some supporters, “PSG has asked itself the question of a tribute but, in doubt, should abstain. »

Finally, the Ile-de-France daily bounces back on the latest rumors sending Lionel Messi to Inter Miami from the summer of 2023. Indeed, this Tuesday, an American television channel announced that the Argentinian was going to buy 35% of the rights of the club of MLS before committing as a player in June 2023, at the end of his contract with the PSG. Information denied by the entourage of the 34-year-old player: “It is completely false. Leo hasn’t decided on his future yet. » Still, it’s not the first time the Argentine’s name has been associated with the club owned by David Beckham. Last February, jorge masone of the co-owners of the American franchise, had spoken of a possible arrival of Leo Messi in the future. ” Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. David (Beckham) has a relationship with him, so if he leaves the PSGthe moment he leaves it, we would like to see Lionel Messi will play Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can this happen? We will push in this direction. I am an optimist at heart. Could I see this happening? It’s a possibility. » For its part, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or would not be against the idea of ​​discovering the MLS later in his career. However, those close to the player specify that no decision on his future will be taken before the end of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Linked to PSG until 2023, the Argentinian has an option of an additional year in his contract with the Rouge & Bleu.