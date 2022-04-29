Messi involved in Lewandowski’s departure desires?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

For a few days, the file has been relaunched with a vengeance. Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker of Bayern Munich, has obviously decided to take up a new challenge and his agent Pini Zahavi confirmed to the Bavarian leaders, yesterday afternoon, the desire of the striker to engage with Barça.

The feeling of having gone around the question at Bayern after eight seasons and the difficulty of finding an agreement for an extension played in the Pole’s thinking. But the Catalan daily Sport assures that another very important moment tipped him: the loss during the Ballon d’Or 2021.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or, a real click?

Already deprived of a reward that was reaching out to him in 2020, if the pandemic had not gone through it, Lewandowski saw Lionel Messi steal the trophy from him in 2021. According to the Catalan newspaper, it was at this precise moment that the Pole would have become convinced that with Bayern he did not have enough exposure to win this type of honors. Lewandowski has therefore since looked to the big European clubs, and in particular in Spain. Real Madrid’s horizon seems to be blocked, Barça has become obvious…