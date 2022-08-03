Messi is aiming for a staggering record this season, Cristiano Ronaldo far from the mark

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

Lionel Messi proved it in PSG’s first official match against Nantes, the Argentinian number 30 seems to have decided to live a season of a completely different bill for his second year in Paris, helped by the motivating prospect of the Coupe du world to achieve this at 100% of its means.

Lionel Messi, by winning the Champions trophy, also took the opportunity to fill his trophy cabinet a little more. With 41 titles in his career, the Pulga is not yet satisfied. Especially since the prospect of making history a little more is looming as Marca explains on Wednesday.

Messi to two titles from Dani Alves

Indeed, the record holder for trophies won is currently the Brazilian side Dani Alves, who has just left Barça for the Pumas. With 43 titles, Alves is within reach of Messi all the more so if PSG reigns supreme in France this season and plans other conquests. A way for the Pulga to extend its legend even further while Cristiano Ronaldo is far behind. With 34 titles and a complicated season ahead at Manchester United, CR7 will not be a threat anytime soon…