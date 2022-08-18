‘Messi is as unique on and off the pitch’ – Manchester City rookie Alvarez reveals what he learns from Haaland, Aguero and more

The Etihad Stadium newcomer believes it would be foolish of him to try to ‘copy’ fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi is an inspiration to millions around the world, and Manchester City newcomer Julian Alvarez is among those looking to learn as much as possible from the seven-time Ballon d’Or. Alvarez is lucky enough to play alongside Messi in Argentina, while Pep Guardiola is his club coach and Sergio Aguero is there to give him advice when needed.

‘Difficult to copy Messi’

Alvarez couldn’t dream of a better group of mentors, but he’s not looking to ‘copy’ those who came before him, and instead admits that trying to emulate the ‘unique’ Messi would be a thankless task. Asked by Sky Sports what it’s like to play alongside an all-time great and if it’s possible to follow in his footsteps, Alvarez said: “It was a dream come true to play alongside him and a great pride to play with one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, I must say.

“It’s hard to copy Lionel Messi. But like everyone around him, I watch his every move, watch every little bit of skill, and try to make the most of it. But the truth is that he is unique, not just on the pitch but off it as well.”added the Manchester City summer signing.

Alvarez received advice from Aguero

The youngster made a positive first impression in the last Premier League winner scoring his first goal for the club in the Community Shield, and has been in regular contact with legend Sergio Aguero about what it takes to succeed at the Etihad Stadium. “Sergio told me some things about what it’s like to work under Pep“, did he declare.

“He spoke to me about the way training is at Manchester City. He spoke to me about the city of Manchester itself. I spoke to him when I signed and again in recent days and these last few weeks as well. He gave me all kinds of different advice, which I obviously listened to very carefully, because it was a new world for me to come to Manchester.”added the Argentinian.

“Haaland? It’s good to play with the best to learn”

“I wanted to listen to everything Sergio was telling me to adapt to life in England as quickly as possible.“, concluded Julian Alvarez. Manchester City have snatched Julian Alvarez from River Plate already having their eye on the future, also spending 61 million euros on Erling Haaland this summer, but the South American hopeful believes that he can work in tandem with the big Norwegian star.

He said of his duet with Erling Haaland: “He’s a big player, a big player. I’ve seen him score a lot of goals all over Europe. It’s very good for a young player like me to play with the best so that I can learn. It’s a good position for me. It doesn’t matter who I’m associated with, the important thing is that Manchester City win.”