Messi is missing at Barca, Xavi’s confession

After a difficult start to the season, FC Barcelona found their colors with Xavi on the bench. Second in La Liga, the Catalans seem to have digested the departure of Lionel Messi even if by his coach’s own admission, everything is no longer so simple without the Pulga.

The smiles have returned to the spans of the Camp Nou and the commentators are once again rave about FC Barcelona. No, Lionel Messi is not back in Catalonia, at least not yet. The element that has reappeared with the Blaugranas is the beautiful game. With the arrival of Xavi as coach, FC Barcelona has regained its freshness and a coherent game, which disappeared under the Ronald Koeman era. Second in La Liga, Barça will not be champions of Spain but the future allows a little more optimism under the leadership of Pedri, Gavi and Ferran Torres among others.

Barca still have to digest Messi’s departure, says Xavi

One would think that FC Barcelona has definitely turned the page on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian, who left last summer, seemed indispensable for a competitive Barca. But, the last few months have shown that the Blaugranas could do without their Argentinian genius. However, Xavi, who has long rubbed shoulders with the Pulga, does not subscribe to this analysis. For him, even a big club like FC Barcelona must recover from the departure of a classy player like Lionel Messi.

” We are in the post-Messi era, you have to have a lot of patience. I was the first to aspire to win titles, but we need to strengthen for next year. We must be realistic, calm and patient. Without Messi, everything is more difficult. The attitude of the team is commendable, yes “, he confided in a press conference when Barça must face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in the league. With already a solidly anchored workforce, FC Barcelona will have to manage the next transfer window well to fill the existing gaps. It is at this price that Barça will finally be able to close the Lionel Messi chapter and show all of Europe their promising new generation, already hungry for titles.