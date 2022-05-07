“Messi is only the 5th toughest striker I’ve played against”

He didn’t see Lionel Messi as a reference in attack and he didn’t mark him as directly when he faced FC Barcelona. This is how the Greek defender, Konstantínos Manolás, known as “Kóstas” Manolás placed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo above the Argentinian. These were the choices of the current Olympiakos defender in an old interview with AS Roma media.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic : “I played against him in the Champions League when I was at Olympiacos. It is impossible to be near him during the match because of his incredible strength. He has a technique and skill that is rarely found in players of his stature.

Luis Suarez : “I played against him against FC Barcelona in the Champions League. He knows exactly where the goal is. It’s very difficult to keep him calm and he’s deadly in front of goal.

Karim Benzema : “He is strong and skilled. It’s not easy for a defender to control this physical and technical combination.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “A phenomenal footballer who has talent, goals and strength. He had two chances in the games against Roma and got two goals. He is lethal and is 4th on my list.

Lionel Messi: “He’s not a striker so I didn’t have to mark him personally and that’s why I put him fifth on the list. He knows how to take advantage of his speed against opponents and knows exactly what to do near goal. He marks or assists his teammates. He always does well.”

