Messi is portrayed with Beckham’s son; they tease for their tiger ouftit

Both on and off the field, Leo Messi always gives something to talk about, proof of this was the quirky outfitor that he used at the time he coincided with the son of david beckham in Paris.

Through his Instagram account, romeo beckham shared a photograph in which he appears next to the Argentine crack, an image that went viral due to the eccentric outfit I was wearing that day the element of Paris Saint-Germain.

How much does Messi’s Tiger outfit cost?

In the snapshot shared by the son of the former English soccer player, who plays for the Fort Lauderdale CF of the USL League One (affiliate of Inter Miami) appears Messi wearing a striking set stamping Animal Print red and black of the Italian brand Dolce and Gabbana.

According to the website of the famous fashion firm, the sweatshirt of the set used by La Pulga has a cost of €895 (which is equivalent to just over 20 thousand Mexican pesos); while the pants have a value of 750 euros (just over 17 thousand Mexican pesos), so the total outfit has a value of almost 40 thousand pesos.

The best memes of Messi’s outfit

As expected, the heok by messi attracted a lot of attention and it didn’t take long for social network users to let their imagination run wild to create memes inspired by the outfit of the star of the Argentine national team.

