Messi is reportedly getting seriously fed up with Barca — Foot11.com

Laporta often talks about Messi…

Last summer, Lionel Messi turned a huge page in his career by leaving Barça before signing with PSG. “La Pulga” had a complicated start in the Parisian jersey. For many months he was only a shadow of himself. But he finished the season better, showing himself decisive on several occasions. And he now seems ready to continue his momentum from the start of his second year in the Ile-de-France jersey.

As a reminder, barring a huge turnaround, Messi will still be a Parisian next season. And this, despite the regular declarations of Joan Laporta. The president of Barça often evokes a possible return of his former player in interviews. As in November 2021, for example. And these statements would start to strongly irritate the Argentine number 10.

Laporta continues to regularly mention Messi in interviews (iconsport)

… which would annoy the Argentinian!

Thus, according to the SER padlock, Messi is tired of his former president continuing to regularly mention his name in interviews. Spanish radio ensures that the 34-year-old player can no longer support Laporta’s allusions to his possible return to Barça. The main interested party’s father, Jorge Messi, even called the Blaugrana boss directly to ask him to stop talking about his son during his interviews.

Messi wants Laporta to stop mentioning his name in interviews (iconsport)

The SER padlock adds that the tone of the conversation between the two men was “cordial”. But the radio also ensures that the Messi clan did not appreciate the recent exit of Laporta at all, who had spoken a few players ago “kidnapped by money” to define PSG recruits. We now seem far from a possible return of “La Pulga” to Barça…