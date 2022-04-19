Entertainment

Messi made a nice mess of Pique before leaving

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique have been angry since last summer. Or, rather, the Argentinian is very angry with the Spaniard. It would indeed seem that it was the latter who convinced Joan Laporta to let slip the sevenfold Ballon d’Or because of economic difficulties and because he had control over the club. But the quarrel between the two men could go back further…

Indeed, Sport reveal that three years ago, when Gerard Pique was negotiating a new format for the Supercopa de España as Kosmos boss, he promised a video of Lionel Messi in which his teammate supported the move. of the ordeal in Saudi Arabia. Except that La Pulga refused to participate in such a project! Pique would not have taken it particularly well, even if the new formula was finally adopted (ironically, Barça has not won it since…). Perhaps we find in this episode the genesis of the estrangement between the two players trained at La Masia …

to summarize

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has requested a video of support from Lionel Messi for his Spanish Super Cup project relocated to Saudi Arabia. But the leprechaun had vetoed it. Which explains their bad relationship since…

Raphael Nouet

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Changes in Hoy Día de Telemundo: One of his talents comes out

3 mins ago

‘Love, Death + Robots’ Volume 2 Recap — Inside the Shorts

6 mins ago

15 things to take away from the movie trailer

8 mins ago

The androgynous tie as a new viral accessory

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button