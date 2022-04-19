Messi made a nice mess of Pique before leaving

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique have been angry since last summer. Or, rather, the Argentinian is very angry with the Spaniard. It would indeed seem that it was the latter who convinced Joan Laporta to let slip the sevenfold Ballon d’Or because of economic difficulties and because he had control over the club. But the quarrel between the two men could go back further…

Indeed, Sport reveal that three years ago, when Gerard Pique was negotiating a new format for the Supercopa de España as Kosmos boss, he promised a video of Lionel Messi in which his teammate supported the move. of the ordeal in Saudi Arabia. Except that La Pulga refused to participate in such a project! Pique would not have taken it particularly well, even if the new formula was finally adopted (ironically, Barça has not won it since…). Perhaps we find in this episode the genesis of the estrangement between the two players trained at La Masia …

