Messi, Mbappé and Neymar’s ‘lunar’ press conference in Japan goes viral (video)

For a few hours now, the PSG is in Japan for a highly anticipated summer tour. The capital club will play three friendly matches before traveling to Israel to play the Champions Trophy against FC Nantes. Inevitably, in the land of the rising sun, this PSG tour is a godsend to meet the stars of the Ile-de-France region. In these first hours of the tour, Christophe Galtier, Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr appeared at a press conference. But everything did not necessarily go as planned for PSG.

We take stock.

Problems and embarrassment for PSG

It is not necessarily easy to organize a press conference when the languages ​​are different. It is indeed necessary to leave room for an effective translation, without which some moments of embarrassment appear. This is what Neymar, Mbappé, Messi and Galtier have experienced in recent hours. First, the Parisians did not have a translation when questions were put to them in Japanese. Then the main organization left Neymar, Messi and Mbappé speechless. The latter will also participate in a small exchange of passes with a child, who will not spare him. A thread is circulating on Twitter about the entire PSG press conference.

And it’s quite lunar. See instead:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this sequence quickly made people talk on social networks.

We could see in particular as comments on Twitter :

  • “They look like disruptive students in class, it pisses me off”
  • “Really amazing lol”
  • “Ptdddddddddddddddrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr he’s a big stupid Neymar I love him too much”
  • “Mdrrr but he must be a good clown in real life”
  • “Hahahahaha the poor guy made fun of mbappé he couldn’t even touch the ball”
  • “I scream the thread is amazing”
  • “Ehkshdkdhdkdhdjd he just wanted to make passes like Messi and Mbappé it asks him what he thought of Wano frr”
  • “AAAAJDJDJDJDJD HOWNIK MUST BE DEPITED”

PSG recently welcomed a new recruit with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims.

The 20-year-old will therefore continue his career in his favorite club. There he will find a player he really admires: Kylian Mbappé. But according to Galtier, PSG will still try to recruit an attacker. A real number 9 capable of helping Kylian Mbappé gain depth. The PSG transfer window is still far from over, whether on the arrivals or departures side. A very long list of undesirables has been made by Luis Campos. The PSG sports adviser wants to hit hard and considerably change the face of the Parisian workforce.

