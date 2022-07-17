Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and Galtier talk about Japan

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Paris-Saint-Germain landed in Japan in recent hours as part of their pre-season tour to prepare for the Trophée des Champions which will take place on July 31 against FC Nantes. While this small passage to the Land of the Rising Sun should quickly be big in the Parisian coffers, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Christophe Galtier and Neymar Jr appeared at a press conference this Sunday morning. The opportunity for the four strong men to promote Japan, in remarks reported by RMC Sportspresent on site.

Christopher Galtier:

“Thank you for welcoming us with so much warmth and consideration. We are happy to be here, we have three preparation matches against very good teams. We know the seriousness of Japanese football around the world, the quality technique of each player, combined with a lot of speed. These three games will help us prepare well for the Champions Trophy. We are here to prepare well.”

Lionel Messi:

“Japan have a very competitive team. Physically strong. They are a real rival. It’s important to be competitive against them.”

Kylian Mbappe:

“It’s a great pleasure for us to be here, we had a wonderful welcome. We now hope to spend quality days preparing well, and discovering all the beauties of the country. I had the chance to see Japan at the Russian World Cup in 2018. They play very technical football, they like to play football, start from behind, it’s nice to see. Unfortunately they were unlucky against Belgium but I’m sure that they are going to do much better in Qatar in a few months.”

Neymar Jr: