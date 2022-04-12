“Messi means everything in my career”

2022-04-11

Pep Guardiolacoach of Manchester City, and considered one of the most important in the history of football after winning titles in Spain, Germany and England, has given important statements where he has praised LionelMessi, the player who changed his career. In extensive conversations with Telemundo Sports, showed his deep admiration for Leo Messi and expressed that “it meant everything in my career.” “In those four years that I was with him, Messi I knew there was an incredible group of players. I said at the time, many stars came together at the right time, at the right age and it was perfect. Young people, veterans and an incredible chemistry was generated between all of them. We won a lot”, he said when remembering his time with the azulgranas as DT between 2008 and 2012, where he got a total of 14 titles.

“We won a lot, and without him we would have won, but how much? Impossible. Without wishing to compare myself, I simply I compare Messi with Michael Jordan. I i felt like phil jackson when I had Michael Jordan. Because he (Jackson) had that ‘I’ve won six rings’ feeling, I’ve won too. How many difficult games we have had and when he (Messi) flowed and did (he made signs of dribbling), he comes home. We grab the plane and go for another (title). I always say that he has made us all good. I have to give him a bottle of wine because he has made me have good contracts, ha. I owe him a nice bottle of wine to thank him for it,” he analyzed. On Qatar 2022 it will be his last World Cup, he said “Is it the last? I hope he arrives physically and that he trains a lot. I haven’t talked to him after America’s Cup, P.I congratulate you. It must be something very difficult for him and being Messi. The World Cup remains for him and he will go for it”.