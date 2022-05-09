Messi must be the captain in Paris! Karembeu wants to give more responsibilities to the Pulga – Sport.fr

Former 1998 world champion with the French team, Christian Karembeu gave a sort of summary of Lionel Messi’s first season in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey. He thinks that the Pulga must become the true leader of the champion club of France.

In an exclusive interview for a Spanish podcast, the former manager of the France team returned to the Argentinian debut with PSG and he believes that Messi will become the real captain of this team in the future. “Leo has to be the leader to showcase his game: in Barcelona he was the leader for 20 years, we can’t change that. He has to be the captain, he knows his role perfectly: we have to stop judging him, we know that when he touches the ball, something always happens. Wherever Leo goes, it’s crowded. He’s more than a player and in France we have to respect him more, we can never whistle him because he’s a crack. “Explains Christian Karembeu who defends the former legend of FC Barcelona more than ever.

Remember that Leo Messi has made no secret of his desire to stay in Paris next season and he really wants to help the Ligue 1 club win the Champions League. This season with Paris, he has scored 4 goals for 13 assists in 24 Ligue 1 games.