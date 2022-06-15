Messi names the African star he would have liked to play with

Lionel Messi wrote his whole history at Barça. Throughout his career, the Pulga has surrounded himself with the best players. It was the case at Barça, it is the case in Argentina and Paris Saint Germain. The seven-time Ballon d’Or had teammates such as Ronaldinho, Eto’o, Thierry Henry, Xavi, Iniesta, Pique, Alves, Zlatan, Neymar, Suarez, Tevez, Higuain, Dybala, Aguero, Di Maria, Milito, Mbappé, Verratti etc… But there is still an African star with whom Lionel Messi would have liked to play.

After leaving for Paris Saint Germain, a dear wish of Lionel Messi has been revealed. According to SER Catalunya, the Pulga wanted to stay with the Catalan club to play with Liverpool winger Sadio Mané. He had even voted the Senegalese for the FIFA The Best trophy and affirmed it.

“I chose Sadio Mané because he is a player I love, he had a great year and was very important for all of Liverpool’s successes”, said La Pulga in remarks taken up by the Catalan media.

Today, Sadio Mané is about to leave Liverpool and Messi, despite his desire, will not see the Senegalese land at the Parc des Princes. The African champion only has eyes for Bayern and he already has an agreement with the Bavarian club. Messi meanwhile, continues at PSG with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the new figure of the French club.

Advertising