Messi-Neymar-Mbappé, a finally explosive trio!

We can say that the international break has certainly done Paris Saint-Germain good, and even more so for its shock trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Because after the defeat against AS Monaco (0-3) on March 20, the three stars of the capital club entertained everyone last Sunday against FC Lorient. If Kylian Mbappé scored twice and delivered three assists, the Brazilian also scored twice when the Argentinian found the net once. Their agreement therefore worked at the Parc des Princes. And it was only the beginning because against Clermont Foot 63 (6-1) on Saturday evening, this offensive trident caused misfortunes.

With fairly fluid exchanges between them from the start of the match at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, the three attacking elements of Mauricio Pochettino were sparkling. If Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick while delivering a decisive pass, Neymar also scored three goals with a caviar, like his teammate, when Lionel Messi scored a caviar hat-trick! The French, the Brazilian and the Argentinian could have done much better without a great Arthur Desmas who saved the CF63 on several occasions, especially against the 2018 World Champion. The connection was therefore perfect this weekend between the three men , but this one came a bit late.

Mbappe: “It’s a shame it’s only happening now”

Present at the microphone of Canal + Offset after the final whistle, Kylian Mbappé harbored some regrets about it. “It’s a shame it’s only happening now. There were quite a few circumstances and events that caused us to be a bit delayed. We are 3 quality players, we try to help the team as much as possible and it happened today (yesterday, editor’s note)”, sent the French international (54 caps, 26 goals). But better late than never, especially in this period when PSG wants to win its tenth title of champion of France.

The MNM trio tonight against Clermont 🔥 Kylian Mbappé – 3 goals ⚽⚽⚽ (and also 1 pd 🎯)

Lionel Messi – 3 assists 🎯🎯🎯

Currently fifteen points ahead of second-placed Stade Rennais (OM, third, will face MHSC tonight), Mauricio Pochettino’s team is indeed heading straight for the title in the Championship and it will necessarily need of his trio at the top of his form to go get him as soon as possible. And that’s good because Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are more than ever.