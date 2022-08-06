Messi, Neymar or Mbappé, Pochettino has not changed his darling in Paris – Sport.fr

In a long interview with infobae this Monday, Mauricio Pochettino gave his opinion on the trio of PSG stars, Messi-Neymar-Mbappé.

Mbappe

“What I think is that PSG did everything they could to keep Kylian and I agree with that too. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment and I think PSG, who have all the resources to do so, convinced him to stay. But I don’t think it was Kylian who designed the new project either. Those responsible, in this case the president, are those who will have thought that a new project at the club was the most appropriate. »

Messi

“Yes, it was a bit unexpected coaching Messi. I thought it was difficult for me to go to Barcelona and I thought he was going to finish his career there, so there will be few coaches who will have the opportunity to manage him. So it was a nice surprise and I can say now that we worked together that I saw it up close. I saw Maradona up close… Leo Messi is the best in the world. There is no doubt. Afterwards, it is clear that Mbappé is a candidate to be able to receive this crown. »

Neymar

“I think he said he’s been talked about a lot. He took it into account. For me, having Neymar at PSG is something important, but I don’t really know and it’s up to the club whether they want it or not. »