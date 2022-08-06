Entertainment

Messi, Neymar or Mbappé, Pochettino has not changed his darling in Paris – Sport.fr

Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 74 1 minute read

In a long interview with infobae this Monday, Mauricio Pochettino gave his opinion on the trio of PSG stars, Messi-Neymar-Mbappé.

Mbappe

“What I think is that PSG did everything they could to keep Kylian and I agree with that too. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment and I think PSG, who have all the resources to do so, convinced him to stay. But I don’t think it was Kylian who designed the new project either. Those responsible, in this case the president, are those who will have thought that a new project at the club was the most appropriate. »

Messi

“Yes, it was a bit unexpected coaching Messi. I thought it was difficult for me to go to Barcelona and I thought he was going to finish his career there, so there will be few coaches who will have the opportunity to manage him. So it was a nice surprise and I can say now that we worked together that I saw it up close. I saw Maradona up close… Leo Messi is the best in the world. There is no doubt. Afterwards, it is clear that Mbappé is a candidate to be able to receive this crown. »

Neymar

“I think he said he’s been talked about a lot. He took it into account. For me, having Neymar at PSG is something important, but I don’t really know and it’s up to the club whether they want it or not. »

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 hours ago
0 74 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez ultra hot, she reveals her shapes in this cut of dress ideal for the summer!

10 mins ago

PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Lionel Messi

21 mins ago

Selena Gomez wants to get married and mother

32 mins ago

Shawn Mendes smiles and flexes muscles in Miami Beach after canceling his tour

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button