Messi ‘not happy’ in Paris

The glaring difference between Lionel Messi’s performances with PSG and with Argentina makes Jérôme Rothen think that the Argentine is not happy in the capital.

Elected man of the match of the Finalissima won by Argentina at the expense of Italy (3-0), Wednesday evening at Wembley, Lionel Messi was once again irresistible in the Albiceleste jersey, notably with two assists. A high-flying performance that necessarily contrasts with its disappointing season under the colors of Paris Saint Germain.

“He didn’t want to come to Paris”

For Jérôme Rothen, these two faces displayed for almost a year by the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is explained by the fact that the latter does not like it in the capital. “Messi is not happy in Paris. If he was happy, he would perform the same with PSG as he did with Argentina yesterday. That’s what hurts my heart. He didn’t want to come to Paris and there, he just wants to stay in good shape to prepare as well as possible for the World Cup.launched the former Parisian on the airwaves of RMC Sports.

“A problem of integration and state of mind”

“When you are placed as team leader, it is you who takes things in handhe continued. You are the one who attracts the ball, by your gestures, your words, dribbling and you become important and essential for your team. And that, at PSG, we do not see it. He lowers his head and does not run. With Argentina, I saw races from him without the ball that I never saw with Paris. Except maybe twice against City in the first leg and against Real. Twice a year. So it’s really a problem of integration and state of mind. »

A heartbreaking departure from Barcelona

Lionel Messi himself recently spoke about his adjustment concerns related to his forced departure from Barcelona last summer. “It has been a change and a difficult yearadmitted “La Pulga” in an interview with TyC Sports. When you’ve been in the same place all your life, especially at my age, it’s not easy… The children’s first day at school, we cried with Antonella (his wife, editor’s note). We were like, “What are we doing here? What happened ? » »

“Next year is going to be different”

Despite a trying first season in the City of Light, the Rosario native is determined to put on a much better face next year. “I want to come back to Paris and enjoy! (…) I am thinking above all of reversing the situation. Next year is going to be different”, he promised. As a reminder, the Argentinian icon has scored only 6 small goals in Ligue 1, for 11 achievements in all competitions. Statistics far, very far, from its usual standards.